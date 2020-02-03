Today Iran is at height of its military power: General Ashtiani 

TEHRAN - The deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces highlighted on Monday the country’s might in any field, saying Iran’s current situation in terms of military power is better than any other time.

Addressing a large number of military personnel at the Army Ground Force at a garrison in eastern Tehran, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said, “Today, the current might of the Islamic establishment is more than ever.”

He added that the country’s power is now sustainable.

In relevant remarks, the Army Ground Force commander, citing military experts, said on Saturday that the Iranian army was the fifth most powerful ground force in the world.

“Iran’s Ground Force is the 5th most powerful ground force in the world,” Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said as he visited a military training center in Tehran.

Iran has conducted major military drills in recent years to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces, testing modern military tactics and state-of-the-art equipment.

In November 2019, the ground force staged large-scale military drills, codenamed “Zolfaghar-e-Velayat”, in northwest Iran to boost the combat readiness of its units. It covered a vast strategic area in the region.

Various divisions of the ground forces participated in the drill, which was focused on practicing the transfer of rapid reaction units via ground and air from across the country to operation zones. The enlisted units also displayed their efficacy to enhance their readiness in responding to operational requirements and threats through day and night.



