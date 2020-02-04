Deterrence has erased military choice against Iran: defense minister

TEHRAN - Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Tuesday that it is a long time that the enemies have not said that military option against Iran is on the table, noting their retreat has roots in Iran’s deterrence power.

“Today, we enjoy very good military might. You know that, a couple of years ago, the arrogant enemy was talking about choices on the table highlighting the military choice but today there is no any threat of this kind,” the minister said while addressing Kerman province’ administrative council.

Hatami visited Kerman province on Tuesday to attend the graveyard of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and other martyrs.

Hatami pointed to the IRGC’s missile attack on January 8 on the U.S. airbase Iraq in response to the assassination of Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3, saying the IRGC gave a tough response to the U.S. which proved Iran’s “firm will”.

He added, “If the enemies make a mistake again they will face harsher response.”

On Monday, the deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces highlighted Iran’s might in any military field, saying in terms of military power Iran is now at its best situation.

“Today, the current might of the Islamic establishment is more than ever,” Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said.

He added that the country’s power is now sustainable.

In relevant remarks on Saturday, the Army Ground Force commander, citing military experts, said that the Iranian Army Ground Force is the fifth most powerful in the world.

“Iran’s Ground Force is the 5th most powerful ground force in the world,” Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said as he visited a military training center in Tehran.

MJ/PA