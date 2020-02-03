ISCARSAH expertise to help restore Ilkhanid mausoleum in Iran

TEHRAN – The International Scientific Committee on the Analysis and Restoration of Structures of Architectural Heritage (ISCARSAH) will launch a project to restore the Ala ud-Daula Simnani mausoleum, which dates back to the Ilkhanid era (1256–1353.

Located in Semnan, north-central Iran, the mausoleum has been selected as one of flagship projects in the country, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Born in Semnan, Ala ud-Daula Simnani, full name Shaikh Abu-Al-Makarim Rukn-ud-Din Ala ud-Daula Ahmed Bin Muhammad Bin Ahmed Bayabanki Simnani (1261-1336) was a Persian writer and a teacher of Sufism.

In 2018, Iran tourism body announced that a select of 13 historical monuments across the country would be investigated by delegations of ISCARSAH experts, according to CHTN.

ISCARSAH was founded by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), which is a non-governmental organization dedicated to the conservation of the world’s monuments and sites.

Members of ISCARSAH are composed of internationally renowned engineers, scientists, architects, specialists, and educators with representation from Europe, Asia, Australia, North and South America.

Late in December, an official with Iran tourism ministry announced some 2,500 historical buildings and structures are in need of restoration across Iran.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots, including 22 ones that have been placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

