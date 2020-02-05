Iran, National Center of Manuscripts of Kazakhstan ink MOU 

TEHRAN – Iran and the National Center of Manuscripts and Rare Books of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost bilateral cooperation.

The MOU was inked between Iran’s cultural attache in Kazakhstan Ali Kebriyaizadeh and director of the center Nurlan Erezhepov, Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced in a press release published on Wednesday.

“Iran’s office and the center have had good collaboration including educating Kazakh experts on manuscripts in Iran as well as exchanging rare documents and manuscripts,” Kebriyaizadeh said.

“The MOU will provide an opportunity for both sides to make use of the latest technical and academic facilities. While several meetings and seminars on culture and civilization are also planned to be held in the future,” he added.

Erezhepov also said that he believes that Iranian cultural and scientific centers can assist his country in obtaining copies of manuscripts and documents related to the history of Kazakhstan.

He also said that setting up a section at the center to offer books on Iranian studies will help Kazakh researchers significantly.

Photo: A view of the National Center of Manuscripts and Rare Books of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

