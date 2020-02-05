Why does Zionism regularly attack Deir ez-Zor?

In recent years, during the course of the Syrian war, the long-suffering province of Deir ez-Zor has been subjected to an air attack by Zionism. Damascus and its suburbs fell victim to raids by the occupiers. Experts are trying to explain the aggressor's attacks by Zionism's actions "in order to prevent the transfer of weapons from Iraq through Syria to the South of Lebanon."

Some associate aggression with a naive attempt to eliminate certain individuals in a multi-structured network of Pro-Iranian forces. According to the Mossad's plan, such actions will "weaken" the position of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in Deir Ez-Zor. The facts show that Hezbollah has a powerful missile potential for at least 10 years. The creation of networks of Syrian militias at the beginning of the conflict was originally conceived as a project with a view to the future. This is not just a temporary measure. What is the point of periodic raids on the North-East of Syria? The answer is simple: the ideology, or rather the very system of views on the basis of Islamic values that took shape in 1979 in Iran, which was able to impose the struggle on the imperialists in the region.

Zionism is aware of the risks associated with its survival, so it is doing everything to prevent the strengthening of Iranian influence in Syria. Fears and phobias of the occupation regime in Syria are linked to the ideological work of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. The Arab socialist revival party and secular Palestinian organizations in Syrian refugee camps have never posed a strategic threat to Zionism. The occupiers are able to believe that in the future, the question of the liberation of the Golan Heights will be raised by a military-political organization (such as Hezbollah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or factions from Hashad al-Shaabi), but not by the Assad government with its "diplomatic methods" through the UN.

Let's return to Deir al-Zur. What does Iran have to do with it? It is in this city that Tehran conducts a line of "familiarization" with the ideas of the Islamic Revolution. The guards of the Islamic Revolution, in addition to cooperation with local tribes, initiated the creation of a cultural center and lobbied for the appointment of the Governor of the province of the same name - Abdul Majid al-Kawakibi (a descendant of the legendary Syrian public figure). There is no denying the successful geography of the province, which is adjacent to Iraq, another major ally of Tehran. The ongoing concentration of Iraqi and local forces under the control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards is designed to block any aspirations of Pro-Islamic militants from the Al-Tanf camp (the so-called Kurdish "Democratic forces" and remnants of the Islamic state). Zionist air strikes against the "Pro-Iranian forces" of Deir EZ-Zor are in the nature of tacit assistance to the mentioned insurgents in their struggle with official Damascus and its allies. But there is no hope for success from such assistance to separatists and terrorists.

Zionist airstrikes on any part of Syria come from impotence. The occupiers of Palestine can do nothing about strengthening the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran and proceeding with social and ideological work with a population of allied Syria. Zionism justifies its aggression with "strikes" against the "Syrian Hezbollah "or" Iranian base". But the absence of facts makes the occupiers 'claim an object of ridicule, rather than a source of "information for reflection". Moreover, civilians are always killed. An important point: Syria's air terror enjoys unlimited support from the United States and Europe. However, the desired effect of dastardly raids does not bring. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps continues its activities, and the Syrians are willing to cooperate.

Deir EZ-Zor has been a stronghold of the revolutionary Resistance forces since 2017. Representatives of the Iraq muqawama (for example - Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Saraya Al-Khorasani, Kataeb Imam Ali, Kataeb al-Sabirun and others), Palestinian factions loyal to Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Liwa Fatemiyoun, and Liwa Zainebiyoun are present in the province - All this in Alliance with the local self-defense forces (NDF-LDF). Resistance forces become stronger regardless of the regional political situation. Zionism cannot accept reality. The colonialists are trying to impose a struggle far from occupied Palestine. Deir ez-Zor has already stood up to the terror of the Takfiri, so it will stand up to the provocations of Zionism. The East of Syria has assumed an important function of transformation in ideological terms. Forces located in Deir ez-Zor are waiting in the wings to liberate al-Quds.

* - In Aleppo, we can observe something similar to the example of the local militia of Liwa al-Baqir, which in addition to military activities, participates in the political processes of Syria. In Damascus, there are organizations loyal to the Islamic Republic of Iran that is engaged in active social work throughout the South of Syria. Therefore, it is logical to assume that in the future, various Pro-Iranian formations and political structures, including those from Deir Ez-Zor, will create a symbiosis between them such as Hashad al-Shaabi in Iraq, or maybe limited to creating several parties with their own armed wing.