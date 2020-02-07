Velayati calls ‘deal of the century’ Trump’s political suicide

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said that the so-called “deal of the century” is a political suicide for U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Khamenei.ir published on Thursday, Velayati said Trump’s action has boosted the Palestinian unity.

“The Palestinians came to the conclusion that negotiations will reach nowhere and struggle is the path to progress,” he said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the “deal of the century” will die before Trump’s life comes to an end.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the deal of the century is an “evil, failed and insane” plan.

“The way to counter the plan is keeping courageous resistance by the Palestinian nation and groups as well as the Islamic world’s support,” the Leader suggested.

The Leader reiterated his previously declared proposal of a general referendum in the occupied lands so that the native inhabitants of Palestine can determine their fate, saying this “can be a basic solution” to the Palestinian issue.

“The Americans think cheerfully that their plan against the Palestinian nation will be successful by selecting a big name for the plan, however the move is insane and evil. The plan from its beginning has been against them,” Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say.

“The Americans are trading something with the Zionists that is not their own asset,” the Leader said, adding Palestine belongs to the Palestinians who are entitled to decide about their fate.

NA/PA