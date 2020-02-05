Zarif: Leader’s Palestine proposal the only reasonable solution

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the proposal put forward by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with regard to Palestine is the “most reasonable and practical solution” to the Palestinian issue.

The easiest way is to hear the voice of all Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians, who should determine the future of Palestine in a democratic process, Zarif said on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sideline of the opening ceremony of the Iranian Diplomatic Science Association.

Zarif also said that the U.S. has lost the opportunity to participate in the process of solving the Palestinian issue by presenting the plan.

Ignoring the Palestinian rights and condoning the usurpation of the Palestinian lands, the U.S. has no place in this respect and it is only the Palestinian people who should determine their own future, he said.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his long-delayed Middle East plan, a proposal Palestinian leaders called a “conspiracy” that “will not pass”.

Following Trump’s announcement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said “a thousand no’s” to the plan.

The American plan has sparked widespread international condemnation.

The “deal of the century” plot, fronted by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, had already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say the White House’s policies have been blatantly biased in favor of Israel.

Palestinians have cut off all contacts with the Trump administration since the U.S. president broke with decades of bipartisan policy to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel in December 2017.

In June 2018, Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated the need for a referendum among “true Palestinians of all faiths,” being Muslims, Christians or Jews, adding that such a move would lead to the establishment of the Palestinian government.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the referendum and the subsequent formation of such a governing system would eventually translate into the destruction of the “bogus regime” of Israel in the not-too-distant future.

The Leader made similar remarks on Wednesday.

He also said the deal of century plan will die before Trump dies, adding that this plot will never yield any result and, therefore, spending money on it and launching a campaign for it is “a stupid thing to do”.

“The Americans have made a deal with the Zionists on something they do not own,” the Leader said, adding that Palestine belongs to the Palestinians and making any decision on their land is up to them.

MH/PA