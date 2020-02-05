Zarif deplores ‘deal of century’ in phone calls with Palestinian leaders

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the so-called “deal of the century”, a U.S.-orchestrated scheme to disenfranchise Palestinians, with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in separate phone conversations.

In his conversation with Abbas on Tuesday, Zarif voiced Iran’s strong opposition to the plot, underlining that Tehran will continue supporting the Palestinian people’s rights and formation of a sovereign Palestinian government with East al-Quds as its capital.

He hailed the PA president’s efforts to create national unity in Palestine, saying the Islamic Republic will continue to support the process of reconciliation among Palestinians, Tasnim reported.

For his part, Abbas highlighted the efforts made to ensure national unity in Palestine, saying he will dispatch a delegation to Gaza to contribute to unity among Palestinian groups.

Addressing a pro-Israel audience at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the general provisions of the plan last week.

The White House claimed that the plan is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

“This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” it added.

Following Trump’s announcement, Abbas said “a thousand no's to the Deal of the Century.” Palestinians also took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest the plan.

Iran slammed the move as “treason of century” against the inalienable rights of Palestinian people, calling on the freedom-seeking nations and governments to counter the move.

Palestinian land and territory belong to the Palestinian people, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said last week, adding, “The Zionist regime is an occupier and the only solution to the crisis is holding a referendum among the main residents of the land.”

In his conversation with Haniyeh, Zarif strongly condemned Trump’s plan as “inhumane”, reiterating support for the Palestinian people and leaders in their opposition to the one-sided plan.

Zarif emphasized the need for unity and solidarity among Palestinian groups and among freedom-seeking nations and governments of the world to counter such big “conspiracy of the century”, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

He further reiterated Iran’s support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle against the occupying Zionists, underscoring the need for extensive efforts to counter Washington’s tyrannical plan.

Haniyeh said the Palestinian groups are united and resolute to counter the Zionist regime’s occupation.

He also thanked Iran for standing up with the innocent Palestinian people against the occupiers.

Zarif also held a phone conversation with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, to exchange views about a range of issues, including the latest developments regarding the Palestinian issue.

According to Tasnim, the two diplomats stressed the need for the Muslim world to take a firm stance against this conspiracy and in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

MH/PA