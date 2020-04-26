West Bank annexation in line with ‘deal of century’: Iran

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has strongly denounced the Zionist regime’s move to expand its illegal settlements and annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Sunday, Mousavi described the annexation as a violation of international law and a part of the “shameful plan” proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, known as the “deal of the century”, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

Just recently the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his main rival Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement that includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including Israeli settlements, starting on July 1.

Mousavi said such illegal measures violate international law and threaten regional peace and security, and called on the United Nations and the other international circles to act against such moves within the framework of their duties and responsibilities.

Mousavi also deplored the Zionist regime’s abuse of the current circumstances in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, saying, “Alongside the battle with coronavirus, the oppressed people of Palestine are struggling against other viruses such as occupation, blockade and sanctions.”

The spokesman further asked the international organizations and assemblies and the world countries to help the Palestinian people and not allow the oppressed people of Palestine to be displaced from their homes once again.

The Palestinian territories belong to the Palestinian people, Mousavi underlined, noting, “The Zionist regime is a usurper and occupier regime, and the only solution to the Palestinian crisis is holding a referendum among the main inhabitants of that territory and formation of an independent Palestinian government with Bait al-Muqaddas as its capital.”

Defying an international outcry, Trump in late January announced the general provisions of the plan dubbed ‘the deal of the century’ at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side.

All Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected the deal which gives Jerusalem al-Quds the status of “Israel’s undivided capital” and authorizes further Israeli annexations in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

Trump’s deal gave rise to a storm of indignation and opposition among people and politicians as well as international organizations right from the start.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the proposal put forward by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with regard to Palestine is the “most reasonable and practical solution” to the Palestinian issue.

The easiest way is to hear the voice of all Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians, who should determine the future of Palestine in a democratic process, Zarif said in February.

He also said that the U.S. has lost the opportunity to participate in the process of solving the Palestinian issue by presenting the plan.

Ignoring the Palestinian rights and condoning the usurpation of the Palestinian lands, the U.S. has no place in this respect and it is only the Palestinian people who should determine their own future, Zarif said.

The United Nations and the European Union have also warned Israel not to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

The UN's special Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov on Thursday said such a move would be a "devastating blow" to the internationally-backed two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as the EU said annexing Palestinian territory "would constitute a serious violation of international law".

