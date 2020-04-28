Zionist regime to regret West Bank occupation: advisor

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, has said the Zionist regime will regret its partial occupation of the West Bank.

“The Zionists must not hesitate that in case of partial #WestBank occupation, they will face a new and shocking approach by the Resistance Front,” Amir Abdollahian wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

He added, “IT WILL MAKE THEM REGRET. In the new Palestinian Resistance endeavor, the world will see significant development.”

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi strongly denounced the Zionist regime’s move to expand its illegal settlements and annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Mousavi described the annexation as a violation of international law and part of the “shameful plan” proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, known as the “deal of the century”, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

Just recently the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his main rival Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement that includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including Israeli settlements, starting on July 1.

Mousavi said such illegal measures violate international law and threaten regional peace and security, and called on the United Nations and other international circles to act against such moves within the framework of their duties and responsibilities.

Defying an international outcry, Trump in late January announced the general provisions of the plan dubbed ‘the deal of the century’ at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side.

All Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected the deal which gives Jerusalem al-Quds the status of “Israel’s undivided capital” and authorizes further Israeli annexations in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

Trump’s deal gave rise to a storm of indignation and opposition among people and politicians as well as international organizations right from the start.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the proposal put forward by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with regard to Palestine is the “most reasonable and practical solution” to the Palestinian issue.

The easiest way is to hear the voice of all Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews, and Christians, who should determine the future of Palestine in a democratic process, Zarif said in February.

