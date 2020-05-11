Judiciary chief predicts new Intifada if Israel annexes West Bank

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that a new Intifada will emerge if the West Bank is annexed to the Palestinian occupied lands by the Israeli regime.

This Intifada will make the United States and Zionist regime of Israel regret, Raisi said during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary.

“If the negotiating tables decided issues related to Palestine and the region by yesterday, today the resistance front has the initiative who will not allow the devil intentions of arrogant powers be fulfilled,” the top judge remarked.

The West Bank and Gaza were captured by Israel during the 1967 Six Day War. Shortly after the 1967 war Israel began building settlements in the land, in violation of international law.

Just recently the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his main rival Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement that includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including Israeli settlements, starting on July 1.

U.S. President Donald Trump in late January announced the general provisions of the plan dubbed “the deal of the century” at the White House with Netanyahu at his side.

All Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected the deal which gives Jerusalem al-Quds the status of “Israel’s undivided capital” and authorizes further Israeli annexations in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has strongly denounced the Zionist regime’s move to expand its illegal settlements and annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement in April, Mousavi described the annexation as a violation of international law and a part of the “shameful plan” proposed by Trump, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

NA/PA