Zarif meets UN special envoy for Syria

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Saturday with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran.

Zarif said that the Syrian crisis can only be solved politically.

The foreign minister reiterated Tehran’s long-held policy and continuous efforts to settle the Syrian conflict in accordance with Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

Pedersen shared his views about the political processes in Syria.

The officials discussed the latest developments in Syria.

