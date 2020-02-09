Iranian companies ink deal for establishing polyethylene unit

TEHRAN - Iran’s Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) signed a deal with Tabriz Petrochemical Company on Saturday, for providing technical knowledge, design package and basic engineering services for the construction of the country’s first high-density polyethylene (HDPE) unit.

As reported by Shana, the document was signed by PRTC’s Managing Director Ali Pajouhan and the CEO of Tabriz Petrochemical Company in Tehran.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Pajouhan underlined PRTC’s expertise and experience in the field of HDPE, saying that PRTC has been conducting research on the technical knowledge of producing heavy polyethylene for over 1.5 decades and the company has been also producing the necessary catalysts for polyethylene production in mass scale.

"Special hardware and software facilities have been provided in the company and the needed catalyst is being developed on an industrial scale,” Pajouhan said.

He pointed to the possibility of producing MMP-grade polymers as a feature of this technical knowledge and stated that these products are being produced with total local knowledge for the first time in the country.

As reported, the project is expected to be completed within four years.

Back in September 2019, PRTC signed an agreement with Tabriz Petrochemical Company for cooperation on indigenizing the technology for the production of high-density polyethylene.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Iran’s 13th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST 2019), in a ceremony attended by National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Behzad Mohammadi.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polyethylene high-density (PEHD) is a thermoplastic polymer produced from the monomer ethylene.

EF/MA

Photo: Managing Director of Iran’s Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) Ali Pajouhan (R) exchanging signed deal documents with the CEO of Tabriz Petrochemical Company in Tehran on Saturday.