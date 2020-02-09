TCCIMA to host conference on Iran-India trade

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is going to hold an Iran-India trade conference on February 17, TCCIMA portal announced.

The conference is going to focus on exploring ways of developing economic relations between the two countries and solving the existing problems in the way of mutual trade.

As reported, the conference is going to be attended by senior officials from both sides including the Indian ambassador to Tehran, representative of India’s UCO Bank, as well as officials from Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country’s banking sector, Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and a number of Iranian businessmen and entrepreneurs.

EF/MA