Tehran’s Mosalla to host memorial service for Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN — Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesman Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Sunday that Tehran’s Mosalla mosque will host a memorial service to commemorate top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

According to General Sharif, the coincidence of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with the 40th day after the martyrdom of General Soleimani would lead to huge turnout at the events, Tasnim reported.

On Bahman 22nd, which falls on February 11, Iranian people pour into the streets in their millions to commemorate the great victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Sharif said besides commemorating General Soleimani’s major role in national security, the “great and noble” Iranian nation will attend the nationwide rallies due to be held on Tuesday.

He said General Soleimani’s commemoration ceremony will be held on Thursday.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes that martyred General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

