TEDPIX, IFX advance on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 1,776 points to 454,618 on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Over 6.2 billion securities worth 40.397 trillion rials (about $961.8 million) were traded at TSE.

The first market’s index climbed 327 points and the second market’s index rose 7,925 points.

Also on Sunday, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), ended 11 points higher at 5,759, the same report confirmed.

Some 2.804 billion securities valued at 22.713 trillion rials (about $540.7 million) were traded at IFB on Sunday.

