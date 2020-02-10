37 million Iranian pilgrims, travelers visit Mashhad in 10 months

TEHRAN – Some 37 million Iranian pilgrims and travelers visited the shrine city of Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019).

Some eight million people came by road, six million by rail, 3.8 million by air, and 18 million by private cars, Mehr reported.

Every single day, Mashhad plays host to thousands of travelers and pilgrims who come from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries and even across the globe to visit the imposing, massive holy shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia Muslims.

AFM/MG