Iran able to produce strategic defense weapons: defense minister

"Today Iran enjoys such a high-level of deterrence power that it is capable of producing strategic defense weapons based on domestic knowledge and capacities," explained Hatami who had traveled to northern Iran to participate in the Feb.11 rallies marking the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution but due to heavy snow he could not attend the marches.



"Iran can meet the entire requests of the armed forces at any level," the minister announced.



Touching upon the country's successful resistance against the U.S. “maximum pressure”, Hatami said Iran will certainly overcome the threats with reliance on domestic capacities.



Addressing number of Air Force officers on Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution suggested that Iran must become militarily powerful in order to prevent a war against itself.



“In order to prevent war and in order to put an end to threats we must become powerful,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remarked.



The Leader went on to say, “We are not seeking to threaten any country or nation, rather we are after protecting the country’s security and preventing threats.”



Ayatollah Khamenei also said reliance on domestic capacities and turning threats into opportunities are the chief reasons for the successes of the Air Force.



“In addition to repairing and maintenance of aircrafts, the Air Force has successfully planned and manufactured fighter jets in spite of the U.S. sanctions,” the Leader stated.



