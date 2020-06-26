Air Force receives three fighter jets

TEHRAN — Iran will not need permission by bullying countries such as the United States to advance its defense capability, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Thursday as he participated in a ceremony delivering three domestically-manufactured fighter jets to the Air Force.

“The foolish American authorities have forgotten that the Islamic Iran has been able to reach the peak of its deterrence power,” Hatami said, Mehr reported.

“Definitely, we won’t be needing permission from arrogant and bullying states such as America in order to advance our defense industry,” he added.

Hatami said the delivery of the three Kowsar fighter jets to the Army Air Force carried a message to the enemies, the U.S. in particular, that the U.S. sanctions have worked to the contrary.

When Kowsar jets were delivered to Iran Air Force, an important message was carried across the world that all freedom-seeking nations will be independent and self-sufficient if they resist, General Hatami said.

Today, there are all technical capabilities available inside the country for the construction of the air force infrastructure, the minister added.

In remarks earlier this year, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in order to prevent a war, Iran must increase its military power, noting that being militarily vulnerable would prompt the enemy to take action against the country.

“In order to prevent war and in order to put an end to threats we must become powerful,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader went on to say, “We are not seeking to threaten any country or nation, rather we are after protecting the country’s security and preventing threats.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also said reliance on domestic capacities and turning threats into opportunities are the chief reasons for the successes of the Air Force.

