Yahya Golmohammadi: Al Duhail punished us for our mistakes

TEHRAN - Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that his side were punished against Qatari side Al Duhail due to their own mistakes.

Persepolis lost to Qatari club 2-0 in their first match of Group C of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

Two early goals from Mario Mandzukic and Edmilson Junior earned Al Duhail FC a 2-0 victory over Persepolis on Tuesday.

“We expected a difficult match but we made so many mistakes and Al Duhail punished us for a couple of mistakes.” Golmohammadi said.

“After conceding two early goals we tried to score but the Qatari side played an intense and closed game and of course their goalkeeper had a good day” he added.

The Reds put the hosts under pressure in the second half and created several scoring chances but failed to score.

Golmohammadi believes that Al Duhail made the most of their chances to score against his side.

“They had only three chances and scored two goals. In the second half, we sent our attacking players to the pitch but were unable to score. Conceding two goals was just an unfortunate phase we went through. We had a bad start and we were not focused during the game and that caused problems for our team” he said.

Persepolis travel to Sharjah next week, while Al Duhail make the trip west to Buraidah where they face Al Taawoun on Matchday Two.