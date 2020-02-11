ACL 2020: Iran’s Persepolis fall short against Al Duhail of Qatar

TEHRAN – Two early goals from Mario Mandzukic and Edmilson Junior earned Al Duhail FC a 2-0 victory over Iran’s Persepolis as the Qataris got their AFC Champions League campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday.

In the match held at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Mandzukic header from very close range to the bottom right corner put the visiting team into the lead just five minutes into the match.

Edmilson Junior right-footed shot from the left side of the box found the back of the net in the 13th minute.

Persepolis put the hosts under pressure in the second half and created several scoring chances but failed to score.

Earlier on the day, Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia had defeated Emirati football club Sharjah 1-0 in Group C.

Persepolis travel to Sharjah next week, while Al Duhail make the trip west to Buraidah where they face Al Taawoun on Matchday Two.