Persepolis run riot against Al Shahaniya in friendly match

TEHRAN - Persepolis geared up for Matchday 2 of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League with a thumping 8-0 win over Qatari club Al Shahaniya in a friendly match in Duha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Yahya Golmohammadi, head coach of Persepolis, used players who were not in the main squad against Al Duhail FC in the Matchday 1 of the competition on Tuesday.

Persepolis lost 2-0 to Al Duhail in Group C at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

Anthony Stokes (two goals), Saeid Hosseinpour (two goals), Omid Alishah, Christian Osaguona, Mehdi Abdi and Amir Roostaei scored for the Reds in the match.

Persepolis travel to Sharjah next week. The result of the Matchday 1 of the Group C means Al Duhail top the group after all teams had played their first match, with Al Taawoun second with three points.

Meanwhile, Sharjah and Persepolis occupy the last two spots respectively.