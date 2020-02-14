What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Iraj Shafei is underway at Arte Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until February 25 at the gallery located at No. 2880, Vali-e Asr Ave.

Painting

* Saye Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sepehr Alimohammadlu.

The exhibit titled “Entanglement” will continue until February 26 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Nahid Baradaran are on display in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Secret Within” will run until February 19 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammad-Hossein Ariai is currently on view in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Deer and Flame” will run until February 25 at the gallery, which can be found at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Afshin Baqeri is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

Entitled “Resurrection of Savages”, the exhibit will run until February 26 at the gallery located at 24 Sinai Alley, off Keyhan St. and Moqaddas-e Ardabili Ave.

* Paintings by Hamed Behruzkar and Monir Sehat are on view in an exhibition at the CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Twilight” runs until February 19 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Vista Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Firuzeh Feizabadi.

The exhibit titled “Common Possibility” will run until February 21 at the gallery that can be found at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Akbar Nikanpur is showcasing his paintings in an exhibition at White Line Gallery.

The exhibition named “Nostalgia” will continue until February 24 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, including Ali Ganjavi, Arezu Gholami, Vida Heidarzadeh, Sara Shahriari, Maryam Aqai and Zahra Shafi, is underway at Sherveh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Portrait” runs until February 19 at the gallery located at 9 Khojasteh Alley, Daemi St. off Fatemi St.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammad Rahimi is on display in an exhibition at Mah Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until March 3 at the gallery located at 26 Golestan Blvd., Africa Ave.



Drawing

* Homa Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings by Puria Parhizkar.

The exhibit entitled “Prose Poem, Short Ones” runs until February 25 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

