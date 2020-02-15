Leader urges revival of Islamic lifestyle

TEHRAN – Referring to the cultural aggression of the enemies, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the only way to return to the Islamic lifestyle is to create culture.

On the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received thousands of panegyrists and eulogists at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Husaynia on Saturday.

Stressing on the significant role of the panegyrists and eulogists, he said the most important duty of them is building culture and deepening Islamic teachings and understanding in society especially among the youth.

"An important need in Iran today is for our youth to be equipped with the tools of soft war, i.e. spiritual and mental power. I insist on achieving a Strong Iran, a part of which is arming our youth with correct thinking, as frequently mentioned in the teachings of the AhlulBayt."

"The Iranian nation's strong endurance under the pressure of sanctions amazes the world. Other nations couldn’t tolerate even a fifth of such pressure imposed by the U.S. monster. This is thanks to the AhlulBayt’s teachings and owing to Lady Fatima Zahra and Hussain bin Ali (pbut)."

"Praise be to God, a heroic spirit is alive in our country. People are enthusiastically and devotedly present on the scene. To increase this heroic spirit, it is necessary to cultivate this culture. This is a task for the eulogists."