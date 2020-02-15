The wait is over: “Simurgh” named Iran’s national brand for tourism

TEHRAN – Finally the wait is over for many tourism lovers in Iran as the country has introduced “Simurgh” - a huge mythical bird of Persian legend credited with possessing great wisdom – as its national brand for tourism.

The national brand was unveiled by tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Wednesday during the opening ceremony of the 13th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition, CHTN reported.

Iran was ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in the globe in 2019, with 27.9 percent growth year on year, according to the latest statistics released by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots, including 22 ones that have been placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, the country aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

