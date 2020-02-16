Industry minister holds talks with ICCIMA board of directors

TEHRAN - Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani and his deputies met with the board of directors of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Saturday at the place of ICCIMA.

The meeting emphasized greater cooperation between the industry ministry and the ICCIMA in various areas like the ranking of business cards and making optimum use of the opportunities presented by the government-private sector dialogue council.

The process of transferring some of the ministry’s duties to the private sector, under the new law pertaining to the reduction of government tenure was also among the issues discussed at the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, Rahmani praised the efforts of the Iranian chamber for improving the business environment in the country and its efforts to solve the problems facing the private sector.

"If we are to solve the country’s economic problems, there is no other way than cooperation between the government and the private sector," he stressed.

He further underlined the importance of holding such meetings between the industry ministry and representatives of the country’s private sector and noted that interaction and dialogue between all decision-making entities will lead to harmony and unity, and will help us pass through the problems created by the sanctions.

Also in the event, Deputy Industry Minister Hossein Modares Khiabani praised the positive interactions between his ministry and the ICCIMA and mentioned the launching of the country’s “integrated trade system” as an effective measure taken by the two sides for facilitating the process of issuance and renewal of business cards and better enforcement of trade-related regulations.

ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie for his part expressed gratitude for the close cooperation of the industry ministry with the private sector and stressed that new measures should be taken and detailed planning should be made in order to make optimal use of new capacities like the government-private sector dialogue council.

Photo: Industry Minister Reza Rahmani (1st L), Deputy Industry Minister Hossein Mdares Khiabani (middle) and ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie discuss expansion of cooperation between the two entities in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.