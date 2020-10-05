Govt. stands by exporters in sanctions era: industry min.

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini said the government is going to support the private sector exporters during the hard times created by the U.S. sanctions, IRNA reported.

Speaking in a meeting with the board members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Sunday evening, Razm Hossenini called for closer communication and collaboration between the government and the private sector.

Referring to the great potentials of the country’s private sector including producers and exporters, the minister added: "According to government policies and considering the great potentials of the private sector a good outlook can be considered for the country's economy.”

In the meeting, the private sector representatives also expressed their ideas and concerns about various issues including the re-injection of the export revenues into the NIMA system (local forex management system) and also the allocation of foreign currency for the importers.

Iranian parliament (Majlis), on September 29, confirmed Alireza Razm Hosseini as the nominee for minister of industry, mining and trade.

Razm Hosseini, 59, is an economics graduate who has served as governor-general of Kerman and Khorassan Razavi provinces.

Photo: Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini (L) and ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafei in a meeting at the ICCIMA place on Sunday evening