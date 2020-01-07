Govt., private sector discuss business, trade issues in dialogue council

TEHRAN - The 92nd dialogue council of the government and the private sector was held in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss issues pertaining to economy, trade and the market, IRNA reported.

Senior officials including the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, and the Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie attended the event which was chaired by Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand.

In the meeting, various issues regarding the country’s current economic situation were discussed and the government representatives and the private sector explored ways of removing barriers in the way of improving the business environment.

Govt. calls on private sector’s financial backing

In the opening speech of the mentioned session, Dejpasand called on the country’s private sector for cooperation with the government in financing various projects by attracting investors.

Mentioning some unnecessary regulations and bureaucracies which are prohibiting the private sector from reaching its full potential, Dejpasand said: “When we are having trouble financing our projects, we should not allow problems like unnecessary regulations to impede the private sector’s activities [which could help the government].”

‘Improvement of the business environment a must’

Elsewhere in the meeting, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie mentioned the law on the improvement of the business environment and said: “Seven years have passed since the Law on Continuous Improvement of the Business Environment was passed, but it has not yet been implemented.”

Shafeie urged the country’s judiciary bodies to deal with organizations that do not perform their duties to enforce the law.

Industry Ministry ready to implement the law

Industry Minister Reza Rahmani also underlined the importance of implementing the law on the improvement of the business environment and expressed his ministry’s readiness for complete implementation of the mentioned law.

According to Rahmani, considering the country’s current economic situation, the best way is to support and facilitate businesses and implementing the mentioned law is going to be a big step in this regard.

“The industry ministry sees no technical or theoretical problem regarding the implementation of this law and even considers it a necessity,” he stressed.

Photo: Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani (R) and ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (L) attend a council meeting chaired by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand (M) on Tuesday.

