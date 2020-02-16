“Comedy Friends” named best play at Hamoon Theater Festival

TEHRAN – “Comedy Friends” by director Amir-Mohammad Ebrahimi was crowned best play at the 1st edition of the Hamoon Theater Festival on Saturday.

The play also brought Ebrahimi the award for best director during the closing ceremony of the festival organized at the Hamoon Theater in Tehran.

“Comedy Friends” is about a young couple who don’t have any friends. They decide to hire another couple as their friends with whom to hang out.

Arvin Shah-Hosseini was picked as best actor for his role in “Disorder” directed by Mohammad Nejad, while Sara Shahrudian was named best actress for her role in “Aman” by Seyyed Mojtaba Jeddi.

Sina Shafiei received the best playwright award for his play “The Godfather”.

The star of the acclaimed Iranian movies “Standing in the Dust” and “The Midday Event”, Hadi Hejazifar, is the founder of the independent festival, which aims to introduce promising troupes and theatrical figures.

Photo: Sina Shafiei speaks after accepting the award for best playwright from director Mohammad Rahmanian during the 1st Hamoon Theater Festival at the Hamoon Theater in Tehran on February 15, 2020. (Iran Theater/Milad Mirza-Ali)

