World’s silence has emboldened Saudi-led war crimes in Yemen: Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that the international community’s silence has emboldened the Saudi-led coalition in committing war crimes in Yemen.

He condemned the Saudi-led airstrikes on Al Maslub District in Al Jawf Governorate on Saturday which left at least 31 civilians killed.

“The international community’s silence on these war crimes has emboldened the perpetrators to kill more civilians and continue to violate international law and the human rights,” Mousavi said in a statement.

He added, “In the past years, we have repeatedly witnessed that whenever forces of the coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, or their allies face disastrous defeats in war fronts, they embark on killing women, children and civilians with the United States’ weapons and cause catastrophe. Yesterday’s crime in Al Jawf province is an example of their war crimes.”

According to Press TV, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande also denounced the “terrible strikes” in al-Jawf province.

“So many people are being killed in Yemen – it’s a tragedy and it’s unjustified. Under international humanitarian law parties which resort to force are obligated to protect civilians,” she said.

“Five years into this conflict and belligerents are still failing to uphold this responsibility. It’s shocking,” she added.

International aid group Save the Children also condemned the Saudi airstrikes, saying they showed that the Yemen conflict was “not slowing down.”

“This latest attack must be urgently and independently investigated, and perpetrators held to account,” said Xavier Joubert, the group’s country director in Yemen.

