Advisor: Yemen’s resistance has forced invaders to seek political solution 

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, says Yemeni people’s resistance has forced the aggressors to seek political solution to the Yemeni conflict.

“The Yemeni people’s resistance has made the aggressors seek political solutions for the current quagmire they have created [in Yemen],” Amir Abdollahian said in a meeting with Yemen’s new Ambassador to Tehran Ibrahim Mohammad Mohammad al-Deilami Tuesday, according to Mehr.

He also pointed to the plots orchestrated by the U.S. and Israel to disintegrate regional countries, saying Iran will always support Yemen’s territorial integrity and unity.

Amir Abdollahian urged international bodies to back the rights of the Yemeni people, saying, “It is necessary that the real representatives of the Yemeni nation attend the international forums and organizations to voice the real and rightful demands of their people.”

For his part, the Yemeni envoy expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic for its continued support to his country against the arrogant powers, saying, “We will never stop our efforts till we meet the Yemeni people’s needs.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

In the relentless campaign, Saudi-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties and killed thousands of Yemeni civilians.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The United States and the United Kingdom are the main supporters of Saudi Arabia in the war, providing the kingdom with billions of dollars in arms sales, training, logistical support and targeting assistance for airstrikes.

