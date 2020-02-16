Zarif says pushed for tension de-escalation in West Asia region in Munich 

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who had attended the Munich Security Conference (MSC) said on Sunday that he discussed ways to advance “the cause of peace” and de-escalating tension in the West Asia region.

“Advancing the cause of peace and de-escalation in our region and beyond,” Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

While in Munich Zarif held talks with a number of counterparts, the Canadian prime minister, and talked to media persons.

“Wrapping up three days in Munich, where I met with my counterparts from across the globe, as well as many other officials, think tanks, NGOs and media representatives on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference,” Zarif explained.

In his talks Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday, the two chief diplomats exchanged views about the ways to keep the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, alive and the European Union’s responsibility toward the international agreement, IRNA reported.

