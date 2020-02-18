Secret of Turkish-backed terrorist movements in Idlib

Tensions between Ankara and Damascus have escalated in recent days. The main cause of heightened tensions between the two sides is a series of widespread and rapid advances by the Syrian forces in the fight against Takfiri terrorists in northwest Syria. This developments are not in Turkey’s favor at all.

Following the escalating tensions between Ankara and Damascus, the Turkish government has begun sending more military equipment to the outskirts of Idlib in order to prevent the rapid advances of the Syrian forces.

At the same time, it is said that in addition to the military equipment, Turkey has also dispatched troops to Idlib, and thus, about 9,000 Turkish forces have crossed the Syrian border.

Tensions started to heat up as the Syrian army is liberating different areas of Idlib and simultaneously making advances in Aleppo. Syrian forces have so far purged many areas of Idlib and Aleppo from Takfiri terrorists.

On the one hand, Turkey is stepping up its support for Takfiri terrorists in Idlib, and on the other hand, it is sending troops to the city and its outskirts.

Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to support the Turkish military in order to halt the Syrian army's offensive against Idlib in northwest Syria. Akar added that Ankara is waiting for tangible NATO assistance and action against Syrian army attacks in Idlib, otherwise there will be a new wave of refugees, which is a threat to Europe.

Therefore, the complete liberation of Idlib and its outskirts will thwart the long-lasting hostile behaviors of Turkey in Syria. It can be concluded that Turkey’s behavior is in fact a reflection of the series of defeats that it has suffered in different parts of Syria.

By this behavior, Turkey has practically broken commitments to the Sochi agreement and the Astana process, assuming that it can play with the U.S. and Russia through contradictory coalitions.

In any case, a series of advances by the Syrian forces in various parts of Idlib has made it less possible for media outlets to introduce Turkey as the winner of the developments in Syria, particularly Idlib. Today, whatever is presented by the various Arab and Western media reveals the failure of Turkish policies in Syria, which is obvious to everyone.

The violation of the sovereignty of Syrian as an independent state has made Turkey no longer trustworthy. In the accords on Syria, such as the Sochi agreement, a safe zone was supposed to be created in Idlib, but Turkey did not value the agreement at all in the past.

