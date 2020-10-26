Russia strikes kill 78 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria

  1. International
October 26, 2020 - 23:46

Air strikes by Russia killed 78 Turkey-backed rebels in northwestern Syria Monday, a monitor said, in the bloodiest surge in violence since a truce almost eight months ago.

More than 90 others were wounded when Russian warplanes targeted a training camp of the Faylaq al-Sham faction in the Jabal Duwayli area in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, AFP reported. 

In early March, a truce brokered between Moscow and Ankara stemmed a deadly month-long Russia-backed regime military offensive on the country's last major rebel stronghold in Idlib.

Related News

Tags

Leave a Comment

8 + 9 =