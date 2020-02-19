Tehran to host seminar on trade with Russia in early March

TEHRAN - Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is going to hold a seminar on trade with Russia with the aim of familiarizing Iranian businessmen with procedures of the Russian customs.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, the seminar which also aims for identifying and resolving challenges in trade with Russia is due to be held on March 2.

The event will be held to explore the mechanisms and procedures of bureaucracy in Russian customs, the challenges and problems as well as the current customs procedures in this country.

This one-day seminar is going to cover a variety of topics such as the Russia’s import declaration and its differences with the Iranian export declaration, valuation of export goods, how to clear perishable goods, temporary entry of goods into Russia for repair, attendance at exhibitions and projects, as well as the exchange of goods and certificates.

EF/MA