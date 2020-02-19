Tehran to host veteran artists expo 

TEHRAN – An expo displaying works by veteran Iranian artists will open at the gallery of the Mellat Cineplex in Tehran on Friday.

“The exhibit aims to review works by veterans to help familiarize younger artists with modern art,” reads part of a statement for the exhibit.

“It also tries to say that stepping in the right path and getting to know contemporary art will bring a bright future for the artist,” it adds.

The expo will showcase works by Jazeh Tabatabai, Parviz Tanavoli, Jafar Nami, Abbas Katuzian, Manuchehr Yektai, Sadeq Tabrizi, Aidin Aqdashlu and several other artists.

Afsun Montazeri and Arash Zolqadr are the curators of the exposition, which will be running until March 6 at the gallery located on Vali-e Asr Ave., off Niayesh Highway.

Photo: A poster for an expo of veteran Iranian artists.

