Two patients infected with coronavirus in Iran die

TEHRAN - The Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that two persons diagnosed with the coronavirus outbreak have died.

The news of two deaths came shortly after the Shafaqna website confirmed that one of the two who had tested positive for the virus had died .

Iranian authorities confirmed on Wednesday two cases of the new coronavirus, the first in the country.

Kiyanoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesperson, said both cases were in the city of Qom and the patients had been put into isolation.

The new virus emerged in China in December. Since then, more than 70,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported, mostly in China.

MG/PA