Iran confirms first 2 test positive for coronavirus

TEHRAN - Iranian authorities confirmed on Wednesday two cases of the new coronavirus, the first in the country.

Kiyanoush Jahanpour, a health ministry spokesperson, said both cases were in the city of Qom ad the patients had been put into isolation.

“The next stages of testing are underway and the final results of these tests will be released to the public once they have been determined,” he added, ISNA reported.

Iran has not previously confirmed any cases of the coronavirus. The new virus emerged in China in December. Since then, more than 70,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported, mostly in China.



