Coronavirus death toll in Iran hits 145

TEHRAN The death fatalities from coronavirus in Iran reached 145 by Saturday afternoon, the Health Ministry announced.

The ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour also said until this date 5823 individuals have contracted the deadly virus.

Since Friday afternoon 1,076 new cases have been added to the patients.



The spokesman also said 1,669 patients have recovered.



He added Tehran province with 1539 cases, Qom with 668, and Mazandaran with 606 form the largest number of coronavirus patients.