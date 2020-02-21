What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Reza Bangiz.

The exhibition will run until March 3 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Kiana Abdollahi is underway at Kabiri Gallery.

The exhibit named “Sunrise” will run until February 26 at the gallery located at No. 60 South Dibaji St.

* Paintings by Bamdad Nurian, Parisa Kazemi, Delaram Talakub, Maryam Shadanlu, Alireza Seiri, Tina Bayat and 13 other artists are on display in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit titled “New Season” runs until February 26 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Danial Ahmadi is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Aliha Gallery.

Entitled “Black Light”, the exhibit will be running until March 3 at the gallery located at 31 Ramezanian Alley, Mahurzadeh St. off Shariati St.

* A collection of paintings by Huya Mirmoqtadai is on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until February 26 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mohammad-Ali Moshrefi is underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Treed Minutes” will continue until March 3 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Saless Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Saeid Rafiei Monfared.

The exhibit entitled “Common Passion” will run until February 26 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Satin Ghaffari are on view in an exhibition at Baroque Gallery.

The Exhibit titled “Human Being” runs until February 26 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 1736, Shariati St.



Multimedia

* Farshid Mesqali is showcasing his paintings and sculptures in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition will be running until March 17 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.



Photo

* Photos by a group of artists, including Iman Haqqi, Babak Kazemi, Amir Karimi, Maria Manafizadeh, Sepideh Mehregan and Katayun Karami are on display in an exhibition at the Silk Road Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Amnesia and Hypermnesia” runs until March 13 at the gallery located at No. 210, Vesal St., Keshavarz Blvd.



Calligraphy

* Ahmad Ahmadi, Yadegar Khayyam and Mahmud Rahbaran are displaying their calligraphy works in an exhibition at Gooya Gallery.

The exhibit named “Dot” will be running until February 26 at the gallery located at No. 89, Kharim Khan Ave.

