Legendary midfielder Karim Bagheri turns 46

TEHRAN – Ex-Persepolis and Iran national football team iconic midfielder Karim Bagheri turned 46 on Thursday, and it's hard to forget someone who gave the supporters so much to remember.

Tabriz-born Bagheri was discovered by Romanian coach Vasile Godja in 1992 and began his football playing for his hometown club Tractor. After two years, he was transferred to Tehran-based football team Keshavarz, where he caught the eye of Iranian giants Persepolis. There, Bagheri enjoyed much success winning numerous titles and becoming a fan favorite. Numerous impressive displays ended up in Bagheri attracting attention from many European clubs and on Aug. 1, 1997, a year after he signed a contract with Persepolis, Bagheri signed with German Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld along with his fellow Iranian international Ali Daei.

In 2000, Bagheri became the first when he made his debut in England for Charlton – although he had very little success there, only playing 15 minutes during the entire season in a game against Ipswich Town. His father's death, international call-ups and injuries restricted him from making appearances in his first year.

"Bagheri is a holding midfielder with great physique and an eye for goal. His goal-scoring record is unbelievable. He's got almost a goal every other game in 70 internationals which is an amazing feat for a midfield player. He understood the English game,” Charlton coach Alan Curbishley had said about Bagheri.

In 2001, Bagheri joined Al Sadd and after playing one season for the Qatari club, he returned to Persepolis to play nine years for the Reds, spanning a decade.

Bagheri nearly played 200 matches for Persepolis and scored 33 goals.

He also made 87 appearances for Iran national football team and scored 50 goals.

Bagheri was a member of the team who defeated Australia in the 1998 FIFA World Cup qualifier. He scored the first of two goals that took Iran from two goals down to tie the game 2–2 and eventually become the last team to qualify for the tournament. He also represented Iran in the 1998 World Cup in France, where Iran failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Bagheri announced his retirement from national duty in a friendly match against Brazil at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Oct. 7, 2010.

Bagheri started his coaching career in Persepolis in 2012 and has played a key role in the team’s successes in the recent years.

As Branko Ivankovic’s assistant, he helped Persepolis win three titles in Iran Professional League, one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups during a three-year period.

He will forever be known as a gentleman of football.