Continuous presence under the banner of NATO: A new American trick for survival

TEHRAN - Since the passage of the resolution on the expulsion of foreign troops by the Iraqi parliament, the U.S. has strongly reacted in political, social and security aspects and is trying to avoid any form of enforcement.

In this regard, the Americans initially claimed that the resolution was not legal and was only voted by Shiite groups to bring it into question, a plot that was foiled.

The Americans continued by provoking Iraqi Sunni and Kurdish leaders to state that the security of Iraqi Kurd and Sunni civilians would be endangered if U.S. troops were to withdraw. Unfortunately, some political figures accompanied the U.S. in carrying out this plan.

On the other hand, the Americans have been suggesting the possibility of Iraq’s partition and ISIS's resurgence as a result of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in social media to prevent people from backing the resolution. It is a psychological operation that is widely being carried out by Etidal’s management.

The Americans have also twisted and misinterpreted the remarks by the Iraqi religious authority regarding the need to address key issues after the early election and the formation of a new government. They also tried to portray that the religious authority does not agree with U.S. troops’ withdrawal from Iraq.

The important point about U.S. efforts for staying in Iraq can be seen in the recent NATO meeting on February 12 and 13. During the meeting, it was seriously discussed that the U.S. presence should be placed under the banner of NATO, that is the U.S. will practically keep its troops and equipment in Iraq under the pretext of training the Iraq army and combating terrorism on behalf of NATO.

The Americans are now fully consulting with Iraqi officials and groups to state the presence of NATO instead of the United States’. Thwarting this plot naturally requires the vigilance of Iraqi officials and nation.

In this connection, Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim, has announced the first day of Rajab (February 25) as a deadline for mass demonstrations against the continued presence of U.S. troops. Anti-U.S. protests are expected to be continued if Americans insist on their presence in Iraq.

