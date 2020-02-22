Mohammadreza Shajarian is magnificent voice of Iran: Culture Minister 

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has called Mohammadreza Shajarian “the magnificent voice of Iran” following the legendary vocalist’s admission to a Tehran hospital.

Shajarian, who is battling kidney cancer, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

“Master Mohammadreza Shajarian is the magnificent voice of Iran. Now that he is in a difficult condition of illness, the prayers of the whole nation are with him,” Salehi tweeted on his personal page on Saturday.

The living legend of Persian traditional music Shajarian has been suffering from the disease for about 20 years.

Photo: Iranian vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian in an undated photo.

