Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce to select its new board members

TEHRAN- Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce will hold an extraordinary assembly on March 11 in order to select its new board members.

In the meeting, which will be held at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the chamber’s board of directors will present its report and the financial statements will be released to be approved, ICCIMA portal published.

The 15th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Committee meeting was held in mid-October 2019 in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat.

The event was attended by senior officials from both sides and Iran's Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami was the Iranian chairman of the meeting.

On the sidelines of the committee meeting, the two sides’ businessmen and entrepreneurs discussed and followed up on expansion of economic relations.

