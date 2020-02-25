Toronto theater to open onto Carriere’s “Terrace” this weekend 

TEHRAN – The Zendegi Theater Company is scheduled to perform French writer Jean-Claude Carrière’s play “The Terrace” at Fairview Theatre in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Jafar Mahyari is the director of the play that will be staged in three performances from February 27 to 29, the troupe announced on Tuesday.

“The Terrace”, an absurd comedy highlighting the inanity of life at the end of the modernist era, has been translated by Asghar Nuri.

“The play portrays the anxiety and distress of man in modern life,” said Mahyari who staged “Stools” at Camere d’aria, a multipurpose space for art and culture in the Italian city of Bologna in October 2018.

“We have tried to approach the realistic ambiance of the play to a surreal atmosphere to better convey the message of the performance,” he added.

Voria Havarinasab, Najla Azizi, Tannaz Qodrati, Sara Fallahi, Farzad Nazari-Moqaddam and Sorush Mahmudi are members of the cast.

Mahyari said that the idea of performing the play began to form last spring when he held some workshops at Theatre Encounter in the Canadian city of Calgary.

His troupe in collaboration with the Sun Ergos Company of Theatre and Dance in Canada also performed “The Chairs” at the theater afterwards.

“The Terrace” has been performed by several Iranian troupes over the past decade.

Masud Keramati directed the play the Nazerzadeh Kermani Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum last spring.

It was staged earlier by Iranian director Mohammareza Khaki at Tehran’s City Theater Complex during fall 2011.

Photo: A poster for Zendegi Theater Company’s new production “The Terrace”.

