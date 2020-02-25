Rouhani: Coronavirus outbreak will be reined in soon

TEHRAN – In a live televised program on Tuesday afternoon, President Hassan Rouhani assured the Iranian citizens that the coronavirus outbreak will be controlled in the shortest period of time.

“The people should not be worried and should cooperate as they have cooperated until today,” he said during his first meeting of the national coronavirus headquarters.

He said that the essential guidelines are being issued by the Ministry of Health.

“Our main source is the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. It announces all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the people must pay attention to them and follow them,” he noted.

Elsewhere, he said that all the people should continue their job while observing hygienic standards.

It is the enemies’ plot to close the country through spreading fear, he added.

NA/PA

