Pars Jounoubi edge Tractor: IPL

TEHRAN – Struggling Pars Jonoubi football team defeated Tractor 1-0 in Iran Professional league (IPL) matchday 21 on Friday.

Nima Entezari scored for the hosts in the 35th minute from the penalty spot.

Earlier on the day, Paykan were held to a 1-1 draw by Naft Masjed Soleyman. Shahriar Moghanlou gave the visiting team a lead in the 46th minute and with two minutes remaining Emad Mirjavan levelled the scoreboard.

Saipa lost to Sanat Naft 2-1 in Tehran. Milad Jahani scored for the visiting team in the 32nd minute but Mohammadreza Soleymani equalized the match in the 58th minute.

One minute later, Taleb Reykani scored the winning goal to seal a 2-1 win for the visiting team.

Persepolis remain top of the table with 47 points. Sepahan and Tractor are second and third with 37 points both.