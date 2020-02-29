Iranian military advisor Kaveh Zakeri’s memories of Bosnian War published

TEHRAN – Iranian military advisor Kaveh Zakeri’s memories of the Bosnian War have been published under the title of “The Siege of Sarajevo”.

Published by Sureh-Mehr in Tehran, the book carries original materials about the siege of the city, which was the longest siege of a capital city in the history of modern warfare.

Sarajevo was besieged by the Bosnian Serb Army from 1992 to 1996 during the Bosnian War.

The siege led to the Dayton Agreement, which put an end to the war.

Zakeri, who was a combat engineer, trained the Bosnian soldiers and volunteer forces ways to defuse mines and explosive traps.

He also helped provide some relief to people in the war-torn regions.

Photo: A poster for “The Siege of Sarajevo” by Kaveh Zakeri.

