Iran win two gold medals at Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg

TEHRAN – Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh and Hamideh Abbasali from Iran clinched two gold medals at the Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg on Sunday.

Asgari, who had won a gold medal at Karate 1-Premier League Paris in late January, claimed a gold in Austria beating Stanislav Horuna from Ukraine 3-0 in the Male Kumite -75kg final.

The Iranian karateka had edged Erman Eltemur of Turkey in semi-finals 4-4 and qualified to win his third medal in three events this year.

At the Female Kumite +68kg, Abbasali earned a 2-1 win over Italian Clio Ferracuti and seized Iran’s second gold.

She had had taken gold in Paris after beating her Turkish opponent Meltem Hocaoglu Akyol.

The competition brought over 600 competitors from 88 countries together at the 2020 Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg. This tally represents a considerable increase with the previous event since 513 competitors from 79 countries took part in the Karate 1-Premier League Dubai.