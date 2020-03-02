Iranian karateka Abbasali likely to miss out Olympics

TEHRAN - Hamideh Abbasali of Iran will likely miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after suffering a knee injury at the Karate 1-Premier League event in Salzburg, Austria on Sunday.

She managed her second Premier League win of the year in the female Kumite over-68kg category beating Italy’s Clio Ferracuti 2-1 via a Waza-ari.

Shortly after, Abbasali was rushed to a hospital in Salzburg to determine the extent of her injury.

She cannot accompany her teammates in 10-day Frankfurt training camp and will return to Tehran to start her healing process.

Abbasali has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and will be sidelined for six weeks.

She will likely undergo surgery on her knee and if this happens, Abbasali will miss the Olympics.